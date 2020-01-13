An economic, governance, and leadership think tank, Kandifo Institute is demanding the immediate operationalization of Terminal 1 at the Kotoka International Airport.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the Institute argues that opening the Terminal one for domestic airlines will ‘generate more revenue to help develop the country to the state all citizens have been wishing for.”

“Authorities should reverse their decision and open the Terminal 1 and ensure all domestic flights operate from there. When that is done, authorities should make the Terminal 2 open to only regional airlines or airlines operating within the African continent. This will leave the terminal 3 usages for just airlines operating outside the continent”, the statement added.

It also decried the decision to suspend the use of Terminal 1 which it claimed is now vacant.

Although the Institute admits that making the Terminal one a Fixed Based Operator is laudable, the Institute still wants the terminal opened until such processes are completed.

Before the construction of Terminal 3, all domestic airlines were using Terminal 1 while the international airlines used Terminal 2. This arrangement has been there for several years.

But the opening of Terminal 3 changed the arrangement at the airport.

The domestic airlines have been operating from Terminal 2 with the newly constructed Terminal 3 being used by international airlines.