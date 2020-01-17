A top Kenyan athlete has run away from a training camp in order to evade anti-doping officials who had come to do a test.

The case highlights the challenge the authorities face cleaning up the sport.

The anti-doping team turned up unannounced at the training camp in Kapsabet in the west of Kenya.

After realising who the visitors were, the athlete jumped through a window and vaulted over a fence – presumably faster than any officials could have managed if they’d tried.

Barnaba Korir of Athletics Kenya confirmed the incident but did not give the runner’s name.

He or she is still likely to be punished.

Over the last five years around 60 Kenyan athletes have been sanctioned for anti-doping violations.

Mr Korir said athletes who know they are guilty feel they have no choice than fleeing from the testers.

Over the last week two athletes including Alfred Kipketer – the world under-20, 800-metre champion – have been suspended for doping violations.