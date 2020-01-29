Former President John Agyekum Kufuor says there is the need for government to take steps to address malnutrition in the country with the right policies.

Over a quarter of children under the age of five in Ghana suffer chronic malnutrition per reports from the World Health Organization.

These children are said not to reach their full potential, physically and intellectually.

Engaging with Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan who doubles as an Executive board member of World Food Program (WFP) at his residence on Monday, Mr. Kufuor cited some circumstances in Ghana that leads to malnourishment which needs to be worked on.

“For instance this season is harmattan and the dryness affects the potable water provision for the people. It gets to point where polluted water, that is, what animals use has become the same source of water for mankind and that’s not acceptable so all these things are here and we try to remedy situations with the healthcare even with our limited resources and the results being made through provision for the national health care,” he said.

The meeting between the former president and Her Royal Highness is to allow the team to discuss ways and means to remedy the high numbers of malnourished people in Ghana.

The WFP team will be in Ghana from 25th to 29th January to apprise themselves about an innovative nutrition program which high-quality specialized nutritious foods produced in Ghana.

As part of the innovative nutrition program, President Kufuor urged the government to do more by way of policies to improve nutrition.