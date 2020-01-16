One of Ghana’s finest comedians, Lekzy De Comic will be performing at ‘GH Laugh ‘N’ Rock UK’ on March 28, 2020.

He will be performing alongside DKB, Jancita, Kalybos, Mmebusem, among others.

The programme will be held at the Discovery Center, London.

Lekzy is another brilliant comedian Ghana can boast of at the moment. He has his wn comedy show called Laughline.

Lekzy was awarded the best comedian during the 2017 People’s Celebrity Awards, after he had been awarded the emerging comedian of the year during the 2016 comedy choice awards.

Born Emmanuel Nkansah, the comedian is a graduate of the Takoradi Technical University

Lekzy, whose father had always wanted him to be a medical doctor, is also a graphic designer by profession.