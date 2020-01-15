A high court in Malawi has ordered the government to allow Rastafarian students with dreadlocks to attend school.

The temporary order was made while a court continues to make a decision on a case filed by a schoolgirl who was denied admission to a primary school because of her dreadlocks, Malawian media reported.

The schoolgirl had been told to cut off dreadlocks by the school’s management, according to Nyasa Times news website.

The judge ordered the school to take in the schoolgirl and offer extra classes to make up for the days she missed before the final judgement is made.

Rastafarians in Malawi have been accusing the government of discrimination, according to The Nation newspaper.

In November 2018, they protested against the denial of admission to students with dreadlocks.