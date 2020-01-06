A customer of the defunct minerals trading company, Menzgold Ghana Company Limited, has been arrested over comments he allegedly made on on Accra-based Adom FM.

The suspect, one Nana Kissi, has since been granted bail and was released on January 6 after a meeting with police at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters.

It is unclear if he has been charged with any crime.

Nana Kissi joins one other Menzgold customer who was arrested on January 2 and charged with offensive conduct.

Speaking to Citi News, spokesperson for the aggrieved Menzgold customers, Frederick Forson, said Nana Kissi may have been picked up because of alleged threats he made against the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Company Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah.

Mr. Forson, however, said the customers will not be intimidated by the recent arrests.

“According to him [Nana Kissi], he was questioned about the part of the audio in which he said we know NAM 1’s house and his wives house but for us as customers, we are not going to intimidated by some of these things because at the end of the day, it is our money that we want.”

Mr. Forson, also admitted that some comments made by customers may have been unsavoury but suggested that the arrests were excessive.

“We had expected that they could call the leadership and say caution your people to speak well or say that some of the statements were not good. But as we speak now, we do not see where the error is now.”

Menzgold has since its collapse in 2018, following a suspension order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), been struggling to refund monies invested by the customers.

After agitations from customers spanning over a year, Menzgold was to begin paying customers their locked up funds from December 27, 2019.

Management also assured that it is in the process of retrieving debts owed the company to shore up funds in other to pay its customers.