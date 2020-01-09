The Accra Regional Police Command says it will arraign the 90 Menzgold customers who were arrested for massing up at the Trassaco residence of the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Appiah Mensah.

The command says further investigations are underway after the suspects were granted bail yesterday, Wednesday.

They arrested persons were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, to wit unlawful entry and offensive conduct.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relation Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command DSP AfiaTenge said police were still investigating the incident.

“The police have continued investigation into the protest they had yesterday. They have already been charged so the police will process them for court. They are expected to report to the police tomorrow [Friday] for them to be given a court date.”

Why customers stormed NAM1’s residence

The customers were at the residence of NAM1 to demand their locked-up investments.

Menzgold has since its collapse in 2018, following a suspension order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), been struggling to refund monies invested by the customers.

After agitations from customers spanning over a year, Menzgold was to begin paying customers their locked up funds from December 27, 2019.

Officials of the company had said about 200 of the customers have been paid their monies.

But customers remain sceptical with a spokesperson for the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Francis Owusu, saying the reason they stormed the residence of the Menzgold CEO was to demand from him a list of the people he claimed he had so far paid.