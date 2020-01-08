Scores of customers of gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited who were arrested for massing up at a supposed Trassaco estate residence of the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1 are yet to be granted bail.

They were arrested for trespassing, unlawful entry and causing injury to the security detail at the estate.

Police officials from the Accra Regional Command made the arrest to maintain order at the place.

Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Efia Tenge indicated that about 90 customers were arrested and will be released if they meet the bail conditions.

“So far, we have 90 of them who have been properly charged and also statements have been taken from all of them. About a few minutes ago, they were being considered for bail and each of them with one surety. So we are expecting that those who will meet the conditions will be granted bail,” DSP Efia Tenge said on Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

What happened at NAM1’s residence?

According to reports, the customers upon getting to the Trasacco gates were denied entry by the security personnel at the gates.

The customers were said to have overpowered the security personnel and entered the premises after which the police came in to restore calm.

Background

Since the collapse of the troubled gold dealership company, Menzgold Ghana Limited, in 2018, following a suspension order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) it has been struggling to reimburse its customers for their losses.

Management of the company later announced that it will from Friday, December 27, 2019, begin paying the customers their locked-up funds which have been in arrears for the past three years. However, this has yielded no positive results.