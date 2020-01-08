Customers of gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited have forced their way into Trasacco Estate where the embattled company’s CEO is believed to reside, to demand of their locked up cash.

The customers which includes those from Kumasi were prevented from entering the premises until they overpowered the security personnel.

Speaking to Citi News, the customers who say the action has become necessary due to the uncertainties regarding the payment schedule put out by the company vowed not to leave the place if Nana Appiah Mensah fails to meet them.

“Today, if Nana Appiah doesn’t pay me, I will not leave here. I am going to spend 365 days here until I get my money. I will spend all the days here. I am not going anywhere. I need my money,” an angry customer fumed. “We are here to collect our monies. That is why we are here. We are not here to damage anything or to harass anybody. We are here peacefully for our invested monies. That is the reason we are here,” another customer stated.

However, police personnel are trying to maintain order at the place.

Background

The company since its collapse in 2018 following a suspension order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been struggling to refund monies invested by the customers.

Several assurances of paying the customers their investments have yielded no positive results.