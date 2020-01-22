An aircraft belonging to the Ghana Air Force has reportedly overrun the apron of the Air Force base in Accra during a routine engine run.

The incident which occurred around 11 am on Wednesday morning involved the aircraft CASA C295 with registration number GHF552.

According to the Director of Public Affairs of the Armed Forces, Col. Eggrey Quarshie, there was no casualty.

He said there were no passengers on the aircraft adding that crew members are also safe.

“Preliminary investigations team has been constituted to come up with an initial report within 48 hours. The manufacturers of the aircraft, Airbus have been notified of the accident. They are expected to fly in a team to join their Ghanaian counterparts for a thorough assessment of the aircraft damage,” a statement from the Armed Forces said.

The aircraft in question was manufactured in November 2015 and was delivered in February 2016.

It was due for routine checks in November 2019 but had been non-operational since October 2019.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to assure the public and especially its clientele that the Ghana Air Force is still operational and its activities have not been affected by this incident.”

“The morale of personnel is high and all are going about their normal activities.”