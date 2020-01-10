The country’s leading mobile network operator, MTN, has added a new network code (059) to its existing codes.

The new 059 block of numbers allotted by the industry regulator, National Communication Authority comes to add up to MTN Ghana’s existing number block with codes: (024), (054) and (055).

The introduction of the (059) number block will allow MTN Ghana to reach more customers with its fastest data services on the 4G+ and 4G networks and also enjoy a vast array of voice, digital and mobile financial services it is offering.

The general public is urged to take note of the introduction of the new number block (059) on the MTN Ghana Network.

A release issued by the company, said for customers to make calls or send SMS, customers are required to add the relevant prefix to the number being dialed e.g. 059 and the customer’s unique number (0591000000).

For international calls, customers will have to dial the country code, the relevant prefix and customer’s unique number e.g +233 59 1000000.