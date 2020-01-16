Telecom giant, MTN Ghana has apologised to its numerous customers over challenges being experienced in accessing data services and international outbound calls.

This follows frustrations expressed by many customers of the network on social media over their inability to access data services on Thursday 16th January, 2020.

In a statement, the company said the development is as a result of what it described as “international undersea fibre cable cut.”

“MTN wishes to apologise to subscribers across the country for challenges they are experiencing in accessing data services and international outbound calls. This is as a result of international undersea fibre cable cut.”

The company said its “engineers are working to resolve the challenge.”

MTN however assured the general public that they will be notified as soon as the problem is resolved.