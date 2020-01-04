The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in 2019 accrued a total of GH¢869,152.00 through court fines in the Accra Metropolis.

The amount was court fines imposed on traffic offenders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, the Accra MTTD Regional Commander told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Accra on Friday.

He said in all, 1,215 cases were reported in the year under review, but 1,212 were sent to court, whereas 1,101 were convicted.

DCOP Fosu-Ackaah said the three outstanding cases were still under investigation.

The Regional MTTD Commander told GNA that a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of three drivers involved in those cases.

An additional 16 cases were still before the Court, the MTTD Commander stated.

He said the Court discharged thirty-four (34) of those processed and put before it.