The suspect who allegedly killed a 46-year-old woman at the Cedar Crescent hotel in Kumasi, Edwin Awuku has been remanded into police custody.

The Asokwa district court has also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Belinda Awuku, wife of the main suspect who was charged with abetment but refused to appear in court today, Friday, January 10, 2020.

According to the Prosecutor, Chief Supt. Rev. Dr Adane Ameyaw, their investigations show that, Edwin Awuku who is a driver at the Bank of Ghana in Kumasi, and the deceased, Comfort Owusu Afriyie went to book a room at the Cedar Crescent hotel together on Wednesday, 1st January 2020 at 9pm.

He added that the accused and the deceased then left the hotel but returned around 11pm and the accused allegedly shot Comfort Owusu Afriyie shortly after that.

The prosecution continued that Edwin Awuku after realizing that the girlfriend, Comfort, had died, took his phone, the victim’s phone and the pistol home and hid them in his house and informed his wife of the act.

The police say his wife then joined him to go back to the hotel to report that armed robbers had attacked them, leading to the death of one person and Edwin Awuku sustaining injuries in his forefinger.

The prosecution stated that upon interrogation, the prime suspect confessed to them that he killed Comfort Owusu Afriyie.

The prosecution then asked the court to remand the prime suspect into police custody until the Attorney General advises them on the matter.

The prosecution also prayed the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of Belinda Awuku, wife of the prime suspect who refused to appear in court.

The lawyer for Edwin Awuku, Twum Barima denied all the allegations levelled against his client and asked to court to grant his client bail.

He further pleaded that his client sustained injuries and as a result, in order to treat it, his client should not be remanded for long in case the court decides to remand him.

The magistrate, her Worship Rosemarie Afua Asante subsequently remanded the prime suspect, Edwin Awuku into police custody and asked that he reappears on 24th January 2020.

She also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Belinda Awuku, wife of Edwin Awuku who failed to appear before the court.

The family of the deceased wants justice to be served in the matter.

The mother and sister of the deceased who were in court today, Friday, called on the president and the authorities to ensure that justice is served.

The prosecutor, Chief Supt. Rev. Dr Adane Ameyaw says the police is putting adequate measures in place to arrest the wife of the prime suspect, Belinda Awuku.