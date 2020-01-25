The Northern Regional police command has apologised to the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abubakri Mahama for the unfortunate incident that occurred last week when some police officers assaulted a driver at the Yaa-Naa’s palace.

The driver reportedly run to the place for cover after he was chased by some police officers for refusing to stop when he was asked to do so at a checkpoint.

While apologising for the conduct of the officers, the Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga assured Yaa-Naa and the good people of Dagbon that such unprofessional behaviour would not be repeated.

He said the officers in question have also been interdicted and would be dealt with administratively.

Below is the full details of the letter

Background

The Police Administration on January 19, 2020, interdicted five police officers on duty at Bimbilla in the Northern Region for allegedly assaulting a truck driver.

The Northern Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were also directed to probe the five officers, according to a statement from the police.

“The Police Administration is against officers assaulting suspects who are arrested. The officers have therefore been interdicted to allow for thorough investigations into the matter,” the statement added.

The officers have been named as Corporal Kenneth Amoah Korsah, Lance Corporal Prince Agyeman Duah, Lance Corporal Prince Setordzi Minadzi, Lance Corporal Bruce Xornam and Lance Corporal Samuel Takyi.

The incident occurred on the Bimbilla Yendi road on January 16 at around 9:30 pm.

The victim, who was driving an articulated truck, was said to have allegedly ignored police signals to stop at three different checkpoints, the statement narrated.

The officers thus called the Bimbilla mobile patrol team to assist in arresting the driver.

The victim drove to the Gbewaa palace for refuge and abandoned his truck.

But the officers entered the place, “arrested the victim and allegedly assaulted him, injuring him in the process.”