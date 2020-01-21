President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Arimyao Somo Lucky as the new Chief Executive for the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly in the North East Region.

The nomination is in accordance with article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, Act 936.

The president requested the North East Regional Minister to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executive.

This was captured in a statement dated January 21, 2020, signed by the Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama and sighted by citinewsroom.com.

“In view of the above, the Regional Minister for the North East Region is requested to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executive,” the statement added.

The West Mamprusi District was created in 1988 under Legislative Instrument (LI) I 1448 which was later in 2012 replaced with LI 2061 following the creation of the Mamprugu Moagduri District.