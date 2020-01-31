Former President John Mahama has said President Nana Akufo-Addo’s failure to fully accept the recommendations of the Emile Short commission of enquiry makes a mockery of the law.

Speaking at a durbar to commemorate one year since the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election degenerated into violence, he said the inaction of the government had compromised the peace and security of the nation.

“If the current constitution of our national security remains the same, in the case where we need protection, do we seek refuge in the Police who were unaware of these rogue elements using Police vehicles and who stood passively by as these elements rained terror on innocent citizens?”

“The President, Nana Akufo Addo who should be defending the law, makes a mockery of it and thereby sets a dangerous precedent by accepting that assault is permitted if one believes that one has been provoked. Why did the President pretend he cared about vigilantism and wanted to tackle it and yet refused to abide by the key recommendations of the Emile Short Commission which among others included the prosecution of identified offenders and the disbanding of the illegal SWAT unit.”

Sam George threatens to sue Nana Addo

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George who was assaulted during the by-election, has indicated he will file a lawsuit against President Akufo-Addo next week, to challenge contents of Government’s White Paper on the Emile Short Commission of inquiry report.

According to him, he will push Akufo-Addo to give life to recommendations made by the Emile Short-led commission.

The Commission recommended the criminal prosecution of a national security operative who slapped Sam George, but the government rejected the recommendation.

It explained in a White Paper that a prosecution will not be necessary because there was a valid defence of provocation.

Speaking at the durbar, Sam George said he will fight back till he gets justice.

“The Emile Short Commission issued their report and indicted extensively the President and his dysfunctional appointments to the National Security apparatus and the individuals involved and identified in the unfortunate incident of 31st January 2019. The President has roundly rejected the findings of the Commission.”

“Myself and the NDC will next week file a lawsuit against Nana Akufo-Addo to challenge the findings of the White Paper and challenge the basis of the White Paper and the rubbishing of the Emile Short Commission and we call on his excellency Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately give life to the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission,” he said.