The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Nigeria has refuted reports that it is in a diplomatic row with the Government of Ghana over a property leased for it’s High Commission in Ghana.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry is responding to reports that its property on No. 10 Barnes Road in Accra was “violated” by Ghanaian authorities after an eviction notice.

The property located at No.10 Barnes Road, Accra, was reportedly reallocated to Amaco Microfinance as of 26 August 2019 by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources with the consent of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The Nigerian’s statement explained that the reported property was in use by Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Finance on leasehold before it was later bequeathed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The lease is said to have expired recently and the High Commission has been exploring the possibility of renewing the lease agreement with the host authorities.”

The statement added that “talks are still on-going between the Mission and appropriate host authorities.”

“There is, therefore, no imminent diplomatic row with Ghana as being speculated by a section of the media. We wish to assure all and sundry that the Ministry is on top of the situation,” the statement added.

NIGERIAN HIGH COMMISSION IN ACCRA, GHANA NOT EVICTED

The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to news circulating in the social media that its property on No. 10 Barnes Road, Accra, Ghana has been ‘violated’ by the host authorities and that there is a diplomatic row between Nigeria and the Republic of Ghana. The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the news reports are untrue.

2. The Ministry wishes to clarify that the said property under reference was in use by the Federal Ministry of Finance, since 1957, on leasehold and was later bequeathed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

3. The lease is said to have expired recently and the High Commission has been exploring the possibility of renewing the lease agreement with the host authorities. It should be noted that the building is not physically occupied but the Mission has some of its properties within the premises.

4. It should further be reiterated that the property is not housing either the Residence of the High Commissioner or the Chancery or staff quarters. However, talks are still on-going between the Mission and appropriate host authorities. There is therefore no imminent diplomatic row with Ghana as being speculated by a section of the media. We wish to assure all and sundry that the Ministry is on top of the situation.

Signed

Ferdinand Nwonye

Spokesperson

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja

Friday, 3rd January 2020