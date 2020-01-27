African Heights Foundation in partnership with Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) has opened nominations for the maiden edition of Article 19 Press Prize.

The Article 19 Press Prize aims at rewarding young and mid-career journalists with exceptional skills in reporting on criminal justice issues from a constitutional and human rights perspective.

It also seeks to encourage law and judicial reforms through the evaluation of the impact of the justice system on the lives of ordinary citizens and the larger society especially the poor and marginalised. Ghanaian journalists, media organisations and citizen journalists with works on criminal court trials, law enforcement and correctional institutions are encouraged to apply.

Entries for the prize should be in English or in a Ghanaian language with English translations, targeted at Ghanaian audiences.

The winner of the 1st prize gets Ten thousand Ghana cedis(GHs10,000.00); 2nd prize, six thousand Ghana cedis (GHs6,000.00); and 3rd prize, three thousand Ghana cedis (GHs3,000.00) along with a plaque and a certificate of honour.

In a communique, the organizers stated: “The project seeks to put the spotlight on the court process by awakening the conscience of the general public to the injustices of the judicial system in order to encourage reforms-for non-custodial sentences in appropriate cases; amicable settlement of disputes; eradication of archaic criminal offences; witness protection; expeditious determination of cases; and the eradication of wide judicial and prosecutorial discretion in the criminal justice system.”

Entries must have been published or broadcast after March 6, 2019, and entrants must not be above 40 years of age.

All entries including links to online publications with a supporting statement of not more than 500 words should be sent to: [email protected]

The deadline for submission is at midnight 30th April, 2020.