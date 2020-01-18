The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region, Paul Ansah, has pledged to ensure that farmers in the Asuogyaman District make cocoa cultivation a priority in the next three years.

The former director of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority indicated the need to expand cocoa cultivation

Mr. Ansah made this statement when he led a team from Chocomac limited to present confectionaries made from Ghana’s cocoa to pupils and teachers of Aboasa Presbyterian Primary School as a move to inculcate in them cocoa cultivation.

“Asuogyaman is a cocoa growing area though we have the potential to grow more. Aboasa where I come from and other communities in Asuogyaman produce cocoa and so the children of our cocoa farmers need to have a taste of the cocoa products and that will encourage them to take after their father’s and uncle’s by inheriting the cocoa farms and growing more”.

“By this, they will develop the interest of cultivating cocoa and growing more to expand its cultivation. Fortunately, we have a government that has the heart for cocoa farmers. There are several interventions and I am glad to say that many farmers are developing interest for the high yielding cocoa seedlings that have been introduced by the district assemblies and they are currently growing thousands of cocoa seedlings”.

Charles Or I, an IT Executive of Chocomac, who was delighted by the collaboration told Citi News that it is part of the company’s social corporate responsibility.

“This is part of our social corporate responsibility as a company and as such we are always ready to support the consumption of Ghana cocoa and any move to expand its cultivation. Last year we held a similar initiative in the Gomoa area where we supported the chiefs and some schools in the area and this year we are here in Asuogyaman”.