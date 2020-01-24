The Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour, has officially announced his intention to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries to be held in April 2020.

He will be contesting in the Asante-Akyem South Constituency.

On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, the Asante Akyem South Youth Coalition, a group of youth activists paid a courtesy call on Bice Osei Kuffour at his residence in Juaso to plead on him to contest for the parliamentary seat.

Earlier, there had been rumours that he had an eye for the Asante-Akyem South seat but he was tight-lipped on giving confirmation to these hearsays.

In a statement, the former MUSIGA President has clearly stated that he is now ready to run for the position.

See the full statement below:

Once to every man, woman, and nation comes a moment to decide.

Over the past few months after successfully leading the Musicians Union of Ghana for eight years, many were the calls on me to avail myself for service to the good people of Asante Akyem South where I hail from.

I was not very clear in my mind then as I had other competing considerations. After very extensive consultations with my maker (God), immediate family, friends and loved ones, the call on me to avail my self to service is overwhelming.

The media carried several news articles of rumours of me going to contest the Asante Akyem South seat for parliament which I then responded was not a decision yet.

I am very happy to announce today the 24th Day of January 2020 that I, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) have firmly decided to contest the NPP primaries in the Asante Akyem South Constituency to serve my people and contribute to improving the electoral fortunes of the great New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2020 general elections when given the nod.

I thank my very loyal and dedicated followers for your prayers and support in arriving at this well thought out decision. I would be picking my nomination forms on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at the NPP office in Juaso.

God bless Asante Akyem South.

God bless Ghana our motherland.

Thank you.