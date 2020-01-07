The timely intervention by fire officers prevented a fire from spreading to the Bekwai branch of GCB bank.

The facility was formerly used as an office space by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Narrating the incident to Citi News, Ashanti Bekwai Municipal Fire Officer, D.O II Amos Abban said: “There are other structures around, very close to the former office which are being used by the GCB bank so we tried our best to prevent the fire from getting to that structure and we were able to extinguish the fire.”

The outbreak which occurred at about 6:30 pm on Monday started from a refrigerator repairing shop according to fire officers.

Container shops including a Pharmacy were affected in the incident.

The incident comes at a time when the Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service is intensifying public awareness on fire safety as the harmattan sets in.