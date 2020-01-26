One person has been confirmed dead in a renewed clash at Kpatinga in the Northern Region.

Three more have also been arrested in connection with the clash, bringing the number of arrested persons to five.

Confirming the news to Citi News, the Police Commander for Gushegu, Thomas Dulasi said the Police and Military are currently on the ground to ensure calm returns to the area.

“They have started it [attacks] again but we are on the ground,” he said.

Citi News’ Northern Regional correspondent, Mohammed Alabira said the fresh attacks led to “the burning of houses again this morning at Kpatinga.”

A misunderstanding that ensued between some two chieftaincy factions, Citi News understands, resulted in the first clash on Friday.

The clashes reportedly happened when one faction after the performance of a funeral rite decided to greet a rival regent in the town and this according to Citi News sources, did not sit well with the other Chief’s followers, thus triggering the clash.

Curfew on Kpatinga

In June 2019, on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council, the Interior Minister, Mr. Ambrose Dery, imposed a renewed curfew on the Kpatinga area, due to a spate of similar violent clashes in the area at the time.

The curfew hours for the township and its environs were from 2200hours to 0400hours.