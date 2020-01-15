One person has been confirmed dead whilst ten others have sustained injuries after a commercial vehicle collided with a tipper truck at Abrepo in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

The accident is said to have happened this dawn.

Officials at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital say the body of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary while four persons who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The other six survivors are also being treated at the County Hospital also at Abrepo.

Patrick Boamah, who was one of the passengers on the commercial vehicle narrated that the crash was caused by a faulty brake.