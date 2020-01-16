Teachers from the Oti and Volta regions who attended the four-day workshop organised by the Ghana Education Service (GES) at the University of Ghana are demanding explanations for their poor treatment by the service.

They are part of the over 2,000 teachers who were left stranded at the university on Monday for what was meant to be day one of the workshop.

After completing the workshop, the teachers are now lamenting over stipends that were given them by the service.

One of them who spoke to Citi News said: “[the teachers from] Dodowa, Legon, etc; those people have been given GHS100. Then somebody coming from the Volta Region is given GHS120. The question is what goes into determining the amount?”

“Someone from Hohoe was asked to take GHS120. Someone from Haatso where you can even walk to the house took GHS100. Is it fair?” another angry teacher questioned.

The GES has already been compelled to apologise for the poor treatment some teachers taking part in a four-day workshop have endured.

Complaints started on Monday when hundreds of teachers from three regions vented their anger at the service over their treatment at the venue for the workshop.

Form 3 Core Subject teachers from the Greater Accra, Oti and Volta regions are taking part in the workshop.

Similar complaints from 2019