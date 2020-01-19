Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana says it has fully resolved the data connectivity challenges.

It tweeted a message assuring that “Ghana is fully restored.”

MTN in an earlier statement explained that connectivity was interrupted over the last two days because of “a double undersea fibre optic cable cut in Europe which affected six Operators in six West African Countries and beyond.”

Customers complained about not being able to surf the web, use internet reliant apps, make international calls and access mobile money services, among others.

The West Africa Cable System (WACS) is in the Atlantic Ocean and connects many other African countries to Europe, according to Openserve, a unit of Telkom SA SOC Ltd.

Other countries across the coast of West, Central and southern Africa also suffered slow internet connectivity issues since last Thursday.