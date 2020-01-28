Parliament will resume for its fourth and final session later today, Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

A Commencement Instrument, signed by the First Deputy Speaker of the House, Joseph Osei-Owusu, stated that the first sitting of the meeting will commence at 10 a.m.

As part of the session, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to present the State of the Nation Address.

Article 67 of the Constitution, requires the President to deliver a message on the state of the nation at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament.

The House is also expected to consider 20 Bills, approve loans and other international agreements for the country.

The Bills expected to be presented to the House include the Affirmative Action Bill, the Rent Amendment Bill and the Ghana Community Water and Sanitation Agency Reform Bill.

Some other Bills are currently at committee level including the Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill and the Intestate Succession Bill.

This meeting of Parliament is expected to last about nine weeks.