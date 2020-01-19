Ashley Westwood scored with a stunning strike as Burnley came from a goal down to defeat Leicester and earn their first points in five matches.

The midfielder’s emphatic finish in the 79th minute and goalkeeper Nick Pope’s penalty save from Jamie Vardy marked a brilliant recovery by the home side who went behind to Harvey Barnes’ 33rd-minute goal.

The Burnley-born player gave the Foxes the lead with a superb individual effort after Jack Cork had been dispossessed just inside his own half.

Burnley improved after the break and equalised when Chris Wood poked in his ninth league goal of the season after Ben Mee nodded into his path from a corner.

However, Mee then fouled Barnes in the box to give away a penalty, which was verified by VAR. Vardy, without a goal in his previous three games, saw his firm strike palmed away by Pope.

With their tails up, Burnley surged forward and were rewarded 11 minutes from time when Westwood thundered home a low drive.

The win lifts Burnley to 14th – five points above the relegation zone. Leicester have now lost four times in their last six league games.