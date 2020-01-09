Police have arrested one Mahamadu “Fulani”, a herdsman in Yendi for kidnapping a 10-year-old boy from Kintampo and demanding a ransom of GHC 20,000.

According to the police, On 6th January, 2020 at Kintampo in the Bono East Region, the suspect took the boy along with cattle belonging to the boy’s father to the grazing field for grazing and were to return the same day.

However, later in the day, the suspect called the father of the boy on phone to inform him that he has kidnapped the boy and would release him only if the father paid a ransom of GHC 20,000.

True to his demand, the suspect failed to return the boy and left the grazing field with him.

Police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect two days later, on 8th January, 2020 at Yendi in the Northern Region.

The victim has now been rescued to be reunited with his father.

Police in the country have been on high alert on issues about kidnapping following the news of the abduction of the four Takoradi girls.

That issue has dominated news headlines in the country since November 2018 and reached a peak when the Police indicated that DNA tests conducted on the human remains found in a septic tank behind the home of a suspect proved to be that of the girls.

The police have however assured the public that it is on top of issues.