The Ashanti Regional Police Command has interdicted the police officer who allegedly shot and injured an Asante Kotoko fan with a rubber bullet at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

The incident occurred when supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC went on the rampage after their league match against Brekum Chelsea FC at the Stadium.

The fans of the Porcupine Warriors were up in arms over a decision by the referee, which resulted in their defender, Empem Dacosta, being sent off.

The fans allegedly damaged some Police Vehicles and injured some Police Officers with stones that were pelted.

“It was during this period that a Police Officer was alleged to have shot rubber bullets into the crowd, injuring one of the [Kotoko] fans in the face,” the police noted in a statement.

The Ashanti Regional Command said it has taken a “serious view of the incident and has subsequently commenced an investigation into the action of the Police Officer involved in the shooting.”

“The officer has been interdicted on the instruction of the Regional Commander, pending investigation,” the statement added.

Although the police have not given out details of the officer in the centre of the matter, they have called on persons with information about the incident to help in investigations.

The injured person is currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.

The interdiction comes after the chairman of the Kotoko FC supporters union, Nana Kwame Danquah, called for a swift investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting.