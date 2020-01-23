The Tesano Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service is calling on the general public to help identify the body of a male adult pedestrian, who was knocked down by a vehicle at Abelemkpe.

According to a press release from the police, the incident happened a few meters from Intercon Security Company on 13th January 2020 at 2 am.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was sent to the Korle-Bu teaching hospital but died on 15th January 2020.

He was wearing a black ‘T’ shirt over a pair of shorts with slippers.

The deceased is suspected to be an average age of 65 years old, fair in complexion and stands at about five feet, eight inches (5, 8”) tall.

The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation, awaiting identification and autopsy.

The Police also called on any person(s) whose family relation is missing to contact the Tesano MTTD for necessary assistance.

“Anybody whose family relation is reported missing and answers to the above description should kindly contact the Tesano MTTD for necessary assistance”.