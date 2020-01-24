The various political parties kicking against the compilation of the new voters’ register are unhappy with the Electoral Commission for announcing a specific date for the commencement of the exercise.

According to the group known as the Inter-party Resistance Against the New Voter’s Register, the commission acted in bad faith by announcing April 18, 2020 as the date to begin compiling a new register ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The group had suspended its mass actions which included demonstration exercises to await the outcome of an impending meeting between the various elections stakeholders and the EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee.

Even before a date for the scheduled meeting could be announced, the EC on Thursday said the compilation of the new register will begin from April 18 to May 30, 2020 followed by an exhibition exercise which will be conducted from August 15-28, 2020.

“The Inter-party Resistance Against the New Voter’s Register decries the act of bad faith expressed by the Electoral Commission in the syndicated publication of the date for the commencement of the new voter’s registration exercise,” the group said in a statement signed by Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah.

Group resumes suspended demonstration

The Inter-party Resistance against the New Voter’s Register also announced that it had resumed its mass action in protest of the compilation of a new voters’ register, a few days after calling off its planned demonstration exercises.

“In view of the conduct of the EC, the Resistance wishes to announce our inability to oblige with the earlier announcement of the momentary suspension of our public manifestations and further declare that, we shall proceed with the series of mass actions earlier outlined. We shall in due course announce the form, venue and dates for such actions to drum home further the need to speedily drop this dangerous and wasteful thought of compiling a new register.”

Below is the full statement from the group:

For Immediate Release Thursday, 23rd January, 2020 Inter Party Resistance decries ECs deceptive tactics in Voter’s Register Saga The Inter-party Resistance Against the New Voter’s Register decries the act of bad faith expressed by the Electoral Commission in the syndicated publication of the date for the commencement of the new voter’s registration exercise.

In a meeting of the Resistance, held on Thursday, 23rd January, we took a disturbing note of the ECs declaration of April 18 as the beginning of the compilation of the new register and its subsequent publication in the state media without recourse to the planned engagement of stakeholders at a meeting scheduled for 30th January.

This we consider not only an act of bad faith but also an act of utter disrespect and disregard to the ECs own established Committee of Eminent Advisors. We recount for the purpose of emphasis, the Resistance announcement at the ‘Y3npini’ Demonstration in Kumasi last Tuesday, to suspend our planned public manifestation in Accra for one week pending the engagement with the EC, as a sign of good faith to the EC, respect to the ECs Committee of Eminent Advisors and a show of immense regard to His Eminence Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashantihene, who have requested for calm as they mediate the impasse.

It is our considered view that, the EC is taking the anger of the people for granted by spiting the good conscience of the Resistance in the invitation of political parties to a meeting with the Committee of Eminent Advisors for further deliberations on the said matter and yet going ahead to announce a date for the commencement of same.

In view of the conduct of the EC, the Resistance wishes to announce our inability to oblige with the earlier announcement of the momentary suspension of our public manifestations and further declare that, we shall proceed with the series of mass actions earlier outlined.

We shall in due course announce the form, venue and dates for such actions to drum home further the need to speedily drop this dangerous and wasteful thought of compiling a new register. Signed Comrade Bernard Mornah National Chairman – PNC Issued in Accra on behalf of the Inter Party Resistance Against the New Register