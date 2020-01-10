The Premier League returns this weekend for match week 22, live on Citi 97.3 FM. With Liverpool’s visit to Tottenham Hotspurs the biggest match on the menu, there are potentially mouth-watering encounters all over the fixture list to look forward to.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Arsenal are looking to record consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since winning their final game of 2018-19 and their opening two matches of this campaign.

It’s a big test for Mike Arteta’s side after some promising signs of late – first a scintillating performance against Man United and a great second-half response against Leeds when in danger of suffering an upset.

Both of those showed a new character and willingness to work hard for their new boss, but this game at Selhurst Park is exactly the type that Arsenal of old would take lightly and switch off from. You get the sense that will not be acceptable for the Spaniard.

Man United vs Norwich

Man Utd’s last two home league games against promoted sides have seen them lose 0-2 against Cardiff and draw 2-2 with Aston Villa – they’ve not failed to win three consecutive such games since February 1990.

On the face of it this should be a cakewalk for fifth-placed United facing rock-bottom Norwich, who are huge 6/1 outsiders at Old Trafford.

Context is everything in football though, and after a pasting at Arsenal, a dour draw at Wolves and another chasing against Man City the pressure is once again intensifying on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Chelsea vs Burnley

Burnley go into this clash on the back of a three-match losing run in the league and Sean Dyche will hope that scoring four in the FA Cup win over Peterborough last week will give them renewed confidence.

Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League games at Stamford Bridge but four points from their last two away games means they still have a nice five-point cushion over Man United in fifth.

