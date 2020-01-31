Liverpool are run away leaders in the Premier League and it appears only a matter of time before they are crowned champions of England.

While in many leagues, this scenario would have rendered the league a tad bit boring, the numerous sub-plots in the Premier League means every match week continues to serve up enticing fixtures.

Match week 25 is no different and Citi Sports’ Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo brings you the best picks on Betway this weekend.

Leicester vs Chelsea

This is the big clash this weekend in terms of the Premier League’s top four. Leicester have an eight-point gap over Chelsea and are desperate to extend that lead.

Chelsea on the other hand, are struggling, not helped by injury to their key striker Tammy Abraham.

At the time of writing, Chelsea have failed to recruit the striker Frank Lampard so badly wants, and needs, in Tammy Abraham’s absence.

All said and done, Leicester are favorites to win and a win for them on Betway stands at 2.49 odds, pretty good value for money.

Tottenham vs Man City

Jose Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola is always a must-see. Tottenham Hotspurs have added attacking impetus into their team by bringing in Dutch winger Steven Begwijn. But Mourinho is still unhappy that he doesn’t have a striker to replace the injured Harry Kane.

While Spurs have struggled to score goals, their defenders have been letting in goals at the other end.

Man City would be feeling confident ahead of this game. Sergio Aguero will be licking his lips and fancying his chances.

Man City look good value for a win and a City win stands at 1.56 odds.

Man United vs Wolves

If familiarity breeds contempt then these two will be sick of the sight of each other in this fourth meeting of the season and sixth in under 12 months.

Man United won at Man City, but that only papered over the cracks and a well-rested Wolves can expose their obvious flaws at Old Trafford.

Wolves have been in immense form and their defeat to Liverpool told everyone they are a tough nut to crack.

This is a golden opportunity for Wolves to get their first Premier League win at Old Trafford.

Wolves win is at 3.44 odds.

Total Odds: 13.36

Booking code: 92A9773