The Inter-Party Resistance against the New Voters Register says the Electoral Commission (EC) should brace itself for series of intensified mass demonstrations nationwide.

The threats follow the EC’s announcement of a date and modalities for the compilation of a new voters’ register despite a planned meeting between the Eminent Advisory Committee and the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) scheduled for Thursday to iron out concerns raised over the exercise.

The Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi told Citi News that the Electoral Commission’s posture is disrespectful to Ghanaians.

“It is an insult to the EC as a corporate body because it is giving them away as a body which is not interested in protecting the democracy and the strides we have achieved since 1992. They should be prepared for more mass actions. We are not going to stop now. We are not going to give in.”

“We are not going to give up. We know the will of the people is supreme and the will of the people is what will prevail at the end of the day. We are going to occupy the headquarters of the EC and their offices across the 16 regions of the country and we are going to mobilize the ordinary people of this country to mount more pressure on the EC to do the right thing.”

Opposing parties angry about date

The various political parties kicking against the compilation of the new voters’ register had earlier criticized the EC for announcing a specific date for the commencement of the exercise.

According to the group known as the Inter-party Resistance Against the New Voter’s Register, the Commission acted in bad faith by announcing April 18, 2020 as the date to begin compiling a new register ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The group had suspended its mass actions which included demonstration exercises to await the outcome of an impending meeting between the various elections stakeholders and the EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee.

But even before a date for the scheduled meeting could be announced, the EC on Thursday said the compilation of the new register will begin from April 18 to May 30, 2020.

The group therefore resumed its mass action.

Meanwhile, the Eminent Advisory Committee will meet IPAC on Thursday, January 30, 2020 to “engage with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee on the Electoral Commission’s plan to compile a new Voters’ Register ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.”