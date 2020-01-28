The Ghana Railways Company Limited says all is set for the start of its commercial services from Takoradi to Tarkwa on February 5, 2020.

This follows the commencement of a three-day free test ride starting today, January 28, 2020.

The Deputy Managing Director of the company, Dr. Ing. Michael Aryetei Adjei told Citi News during the 68-kilometer test drive to Tarkwa that they are “optimistic that the test drive would be successful and would signal the resumption of commercial passenger service to Tarkwa.”

Background

Under the government of Nana Addo, the development of the railway sector has been made a top priority. in light of this, the president carved out the Railways Development Ministry from the transport ministry to undertake a number of projects to resuscitate the country’s rail sector.

Earlier this month, the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) completed rehabilitation works on the Takoradi to Tarkwa rail line

In September last year, the Accra-Tema railway line was also completed and started operations.

The government also signed an agreement with a South African group, Africa Investment (Ai) SkyTrain Consortium, for the construction of the Accra Sky Train Project last year.

Railways Development Minister, Mr. Joe Ghartey, signed the agreement for Ghana on the sidelines of the Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The minister emphasized that the Sky Train Project was the solution to the ever-increasing road traffic congestion in Accra, with its detrimental effects on economic activity, pollution and the quality of life.