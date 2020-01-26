REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable, and clean solar power for businesses, has launched its modular solar carport product, called the REDAVIA Fast Track Solar 40 Carport (FTS-40CP), with a first installation at SGS, a global leader in inspection, testing, verification, and certification.

REDAVIA deployed the carport solar farm at SGS’s inspection and testing facilities in Tema, Ghana’s main harbour.

The carport is REDAVIA’s second project at SGS after the ground mount solar farm REDAVIA deployed at the Tema site in July of 2018.

SGS Sustainability Strategy continues to be built around four pillars – Professional Excellence, People, environment, and Community – supported by Group-wide policies, global programs and local initiatives. Their environmental pillar focuses on decreasing annual CO2 emissions, so they welcomed the chance to scale up their renewable energy usage.

The FTS-40CP was designed to convert business parking lots into energy generation hubs. Now businesses like SGS are able to benefit from REDAVIA’s well-known cost-efficient energy and flexible lease contracts, while making the most efficient use of the land they already own by utilizing their parking lot as an instrument for energy generation. Additionally, REDAVIA’s premium aluminum carport provides shading and protection for vehicles, for an upscale parking experience.

The Managing Director of Anglophone West Africa (Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia) at SGS Ghana Limited, Samuel K. Gyan (Kiki) praised the company’s effort in achieving its environmental goal of decreasing carbon emissions through a scale up in solar installation.