Bright Akwetey, the chairman of the Convention People’s Party’s (CPP) Constitutional and Legal committee has called for calm after a group calling itself Concerned Comrades of the CPP locked the offices of some party executives over an alleged secret bank account.

As investigations proceed into the matter, Mr. Akwetey in an interview on Eyewitness News described the recent development as unfortunate.

“If they [youth] are getting up to do this, it means things are getting out of control. It is most unfortunate,” he noted.

Mr. Akwetey thus appealed to members of the group “to hold their fire.”

“They should not go beyond what they think they have done. All of them should keep their cool,” he added.

He also said the Legal and Constitutional Committee was meeting on the matter so it can “take appropriate action on the matter.”

Also on Eyewitness News, the CPP’s National Youth Organiser, Nabila Basiru denied any knowledge of the alleged secret bank account.

“I am not aware of any account being operated by any officer of the party…I stated it clearly when I went to the police station and when I spoke to my lawyer that I have no hand in that. I don’t even know where the account is,” he said.

He confirmed that he had been invited by the police in Adabraka as investigations proceed into the allegations.

“It was a criminal complaint that was made against all national leadership of the Convention People’s Party,” he said.

In addition to Mr. Basiru, the group locked up the offices of the party’s acting Chairman, Hajiah Hamdatu and Acting General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh.