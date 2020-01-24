The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, has partly attributed the resurgence of illegal mining in parts of the country to what he calls the slow pace of prosecution of culprits.

The latest destruction of over seven hectares of the Oda Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region, has alarmed various stakeholders.

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, speaking at an editors’ forum, who described the prosecution processes as frustrating, said it literally allows culprits time to return to mining pits for the same crime they are being prosecuted for.

“In the past, we were deporting the Chinese but since the new law came into being that everybody should be prosecuted here and given stiffer punishment, we have arrested about 15 Chinese and they are in the courts. The court system can be very frustrating for us. I know they go to court, they are bailed and I can imagine some of them may even go and do what it is best for them in Ghana and then when it is time for court, they go to court. It is very frustrating and I cannot influence the court system.” “Sometimes even the Attorney General finds it difficult because of the way we are. So far, since the new law came, I know we have about 15 Chinese who are attending court but none of them has been prosecuted so far. I know there are a few Ghanaians in jail but we should be a little bit lenient.”