The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, has partly attributed the resurgence of illegal mining in parts of the country to what he calls the slow pace of prosecution of culprits.
The latest destruction of over seven hectares of the Oda Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region, has alarmed various stakeholders.
Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, speaking at an editors’ forum, who described the prosecution processes as frustrating, said it literally allows culprits time to return to mining pits for the same crime they are being prosecuted for.
“In the past, we were deporting the Chinese but since the new law came into being that everybody should be prosecuted here and given stiffer punishment, we have arrested about 15 Chinese and they are in the courts. The court system can be very frustrating for us. I know they go to court, they are bailed and I can imagine some of them may even go and do what it is best for them in Ghana and then when it is time for court, they go to court. It is very frustrating and I cannot influence the court system.”
“Sometimes even the Attorney General finds it difficult because of the way we are. So far, since the new law came, I know we have about 15 Chinese who are attending court but none of them has been prosecuted so far. I know there are a few Ghanaians in jail but we should be a little bit lenient.”
Illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey’ is one of the major problems Ghana has faced for many years now, with the government trying its best to fight the never-ending menace.
It has led to the destruction of vast farmlands and pollution of water bodies.
It is for this reason that President Akufo-Addo assented to an amendment to the country’s mining laws that will see convicted illegal miners facing at least 15 years prison sentence.
The Coalition has in the past called for strict enforcement of the amended Minerals Commission Act.
The coalition had also called for stringent sanctions against perpetrators of illegal mining following the resurgence of the menace in the Eastern Region.
Many lands have been destroyed and water bodies polluted due to galamsey activities.