The police in Tamale in the Northern Region are seeking public assistance to find 16-year-old, Rasheeda Abdul Rahman who has been reported missing.

An extract from the police and signed by the Deputy Supt. Mohammed Tanko Yusif of the Regional Public Affairs Unit said Rasheeda left home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 5:30 am to an unknown location and has since not returned.

All efforts to trace her whereabouts have however proved futile.

The police are thus seeking further assistance in finding the missing girl.

Here are details from the police diary