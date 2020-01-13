Hundreds of teachers from three regions in the country are angry with the Ghana Education Service over what they termed as poor conditions they were compelled to endure during day one of a four-day workshop being organised for them by the service at the University of Ghana.

The teachers were stranded at the university during the early hours of Monday after they were invited for a workshop by the Ghana Education Service.

They claimed they were not attended to on time by organizers of the workshop with regards to accommodation and feeding.

GES in a letter dated 6th January 2020, invited Form 3 Core Subject teachers from the Greater Accra, Oti and Volta Regions to a 4-day workshop at the premises of the University of Ghana beginning today, Monday, January 13, 2020.

Some of the teachers expressed their frustrations to Citi News:

“Somebody ought to come out and tell us why we are here because the day is almost over. And you ask yourself that by now if we were to be in the classroom, wouldn’t we have taught the children something? So, in fact, the way teachers are being treated in this country is very unfair,” one teacher stated.

“I got this information on Saturday morning that we are supposed to come to the University of Ghana for a workshop. Other colleagues of mine coming from Oti and Volta Region came here yesterday. As at now, we are all stranded. We don’t know the head and tail of what is going on here,” another teacher said.

Meanwhile, Citi News understands that the workshop came off as scheduled.

Teachers cry foul, reject GHc50 allowance for new curriculum training

Teachers have over the years complained about unfair treatment meted out to them during such meetings.

In August 2019, basic school teachers were angry with the Ghana Education Service over a GHS50 offered them after a five-day training workshop on new curriculum for basic schools.

The Ghana Education Service subsequently disbursed a further transportation allowance of GHS50 per person to participants of the training programme.

The amount totalling GHS7.6 million was the full and final settlement regarding the matter of payment of allowances to participants.

A total of 152,000 KG to class 6 teachers across the country participated in the training programme.