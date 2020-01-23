A 33-year-old photo editor has been sentenced to 30 days imprisonment for publishing nude videos of a student and extorting money from her.

The Kaneshie District court also ordered the convict, Richmond Clement Kobina Abegya to pay a fine of GH¢4,800.00 or in default serve six months imprisonment.

He is also expected to make a GH¢5,000 compensation payment to the victim by March 3, 2020.

The convict, who was charged with publication or sale of obscene materials and extortion, pleaded guilty before

the court presided over by Ms. Rosemond Dodua Agyiri.

Facts of the case

ASP Sylvester Asare, the prosecutor in spelling out the facts of the case said the complainant is a student who resides at Tema, while the convict, Kobina Abegya also lives at Tema Community four and is a photo editor.

The two are said to met virtually in July 2019 and had been having conversations on WhatsApp.

Reports said the convict posed as a female porn star and sent some nude videos to the complainant via

WhatsApp and requested the complainant to do same which she did.

Abegya after receiving the nude videos of the complainant, called the complainant and demanded GH¢200.00 from her and threatened to publish her nude videos on social media.

The complainant paid the money to the convict’s mobile money wallet however she discovered later that the convict went ahead and uploaded her nude videos on a website.

When she confronted the convict, he demanded an additional GH¢200.00 to pull down the videos from the website.

After receiving that payment, the convict started making more demands of the complainant.

The complainant therefore on November 11, 2019 reported to the Tema Community four police on November 26, 2019, the convict was arrested from his hideout at Tema Community four.

Prosecution said Abegya in his cautioned statement admitted publishing the nude videos of the complainant on the internet and extorting money from her.

Prosecution said during investigations, several victims came to lodge complaint against Abegya.