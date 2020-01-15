The outgoing Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has called on personnel of the department to give maximum support to the incoming head of the outfit, COP Ken Yeboah.

She said corporation between the officers and the new CID boss, COP Ken Yeboah, will enhance the competence of the CID.

Speaking at a sendoff ceremony organized in her honour by personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department, Maame Yaa Tiwaa admonished the officers to remain committed to the department and not persons

On January 3, 2020, Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh reassigned twenty-four senior police officers including COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa.

The twenty-four are expected to assume their new offices today, January 15, 2020.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is now the Director-General in-charge of Welfare at the Ghana Police Service.

COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, formerly the Director-General in-charge of Administration is now the new Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department.

COP/Dr. George Akuffo Dampare who was the Director-General of Welfare is now the Director-General, Administration, while COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, previously the Director-General, MTTD is now the Director-General in-charge of Special Duties.