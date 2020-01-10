The Ministry of Education (MoE) has directed graduate trainee teachers who have not applied for postings to do so before they are posted.

This comes after some of the teachers picketed at the premises of the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Wednesday.

Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry, Vincent Assafuah told Citi News that trainee teachers, who undergo due process will be engaged in due time.

“The problem for them is that they feel some of their friends, brothers and sisters have already been engaged and they have not been engaged but of course there are some of them who failed to even apply at all, but if you fail to apply I don’t know how you expect the Ghana Education Service or the Ministry of Education to have your information. Anybody who qualified, who completed a college of education in 2018 was mandated to apply to the GES. So if you fail to apply then it means that you don’t have your information with the GES and you can’t be engaged.”

“But as I said, anybody who completed in 2018, is supposed to be engaged and supposed to be recruited. So if you have not applied then the only thing for you to do now is to go to the regional office and give your information to the regional office. The regional offices will now submit all data across the country to the GES headquarters,” Vincent said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service has asked all unposted 2018 trained teachers to go to the various regional education offices to be attended to.

The Public Relations Officer of the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo said there are interventions in place to address their situation.

“Here at the headquarters, we are not dealing with individual cases, we would rather look up to the regional education officers for the list then we work on them. All those who have not yet been posted but are qualified and have also gone to the regional offices to lodge a complaint should be rest assured that we will look at it. If you have not done it then I would like to take the opportunity to tell 2018 trained teachers who have not yet been posted that if they have not reported or gone to the regional office to fill the template, then they have to do so and then the regional officers will also let us have the feedback.”

The teachers who completed the various Colleges of Education in 2018 accused the GES of not posting them despite the completion of their mandatory national service and licensure certification.

Scores of the aggrieved trainee teachers picketed at the premises of the Ghana Education Service on Wednesday, January 8 2020, to demand postings.

The group, which represents over 3,000 teacher trainees, claims its members slept at the premises of the GES.