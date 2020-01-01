The Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has declared an indefinite strike effective Wednesday, 8th January, 2020, over government’s failure to pay all allowances due Senior Members of Technical Universities by 31st December, 2019.

TUSAAG in a press statement served on Wednesday, 1st January, 2020, to notify the National Labour Commission, NLC, of their intended industrial strike, said the action is to register their displeasure as government’s failure to comply with the ruling of the NLC, has eroded the goodwill that the leadership of the Union showed during the deliberations.

“This resolve is to register our displeasure about the inability of the government to comply with the National Labour Commission (NLC) on 4th November, 2019 in the matter between the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) and the Ministry of Education to pay all allowances due Senior Members of the Technical Universities by 31st December, 2019,” the statement said.

“The government’s action of not complying with the ruling of the NLC has eroded the utmost good faith and goodwill that the leadership of TUSAAG exhibited during the discussions between TUSAAG and Government Team when the former withdrew its services,” it added.

TUSAAG calls off strike

On October 18th, 2019, TUSAAG declared an indefinite strike due to government’s failure to address their concerns. Key among these is their base pay in line with their new status as university staff and not polytechnic staff.

But on November 4th, 2019, TUSAAG reviewed its decision to call off their strike after a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

According to them, government was deliberately dragging its feet in migrating them onto the public universities’ salary structure, noting that it is treating “Technical Universities as second fiddle within the public universities system”