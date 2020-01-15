Teaching and learning at the various Technical Universities across the country is expected to commence today following an Accra High court order directing striking Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) members to return to work.

The decision was arrived at after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured a court order overturning the strike action.

The Labour Commission went to court because of the refusal of TUTAG to call off the strike despite reaching an agreement on the matter last Friday.

TUTAG declared the indefinite strike on January 6, 2020, in protest of the non-payment of allowances due its members years after polytechnics were converted into universities.

The association is upset that the government did not comply with a ruling by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to ensure that TUTAG members started receiving their allowances from December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020.

Technical Universities Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG) also joined the strike demanding full benefits of migration onto the public universities’ salary structure.

However after a meeting last week, NLC directed TUTAG to call off the strike with an assurance that the government had agreed to pay them by January 29; a directive they failed to comply with.

The Greater Accra Regional Chapter of TUTAG had expressed intent to end the strike early.

But the national executives, together with the branch executives of the Ashanti Region and Northern Region, however, indicated that their strike was still in full force regardless of the decision taken by the Greater Regional branch of the association.