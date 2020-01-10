The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah has said the government will adhere to the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) directive for qualified members of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) to be paid their allowances by January 29, 2020.

The NLC after a meeting on Friday among other things asked the government to migrate qualified TUTAG members onto the Single Spine Pay Structure (SSSS).

Mr. Awuah on Eyewitness News said the government will ensure it meets the NLC’s order.

“It is a ruling by the National Labour Commission and we will go by it. The government will do all that it can to make sure that we meet the terms of the ruling. I.e to make sure that payment for the six universities that have submitted the data be done latest by the end of this month and for those who are yet to provide their data, if they are able to do so by the 17th of this month then it will be paid in February so government is going to work with the team and ensure that we meet this deadline.”

This order was reached on Friday after the Commission met with representatives of TUTAG, Ministries of Finance, Education, Employment and Labour Relations, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Controller and Accountant ‘s General’s Department on the way forward to resolve the current impasse.

The NLC also directed TUTAG to call off its strike.

NLC said the union must go back to the lecture halls as the government works to migrate their qualified members to the Single Spine Salary Structure and pay what is due them.

In a four-point directive, the NLC also assured that TUTAG members in institutions that have submitted or yet to submit their data to the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) will be paid their allowances as required.

TUTAG strike began on January 6