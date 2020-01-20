Police officers have gunned down two suspected robbers in two separate shootout incidents in Accra.

The deceased, Ali Abass ‘Hero’ and Charles Donkor also known as ‘Killer Boss’ were killed around Oyibi in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the two were on the wanted list of the police for their alleged involvement in the Royal Motors robbery, Ashaiman fuel station robberies and a sexual assault.

Some of the weapons found on them included one SMG 2 Mart 4 Rifle, two Mark 2 rifles, one G3 219mm ammunition, one Mark 4 rifle, two maul Hammers among others.

In his address to the media, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Fredrick Adu Anim narrated that a police team was dispatched to the area based on police intelligence at around 1:15 am.

It was there the team intercepted a pickup Charles Donkor was driving close to the Oyibi checkpoint.

The suspect was signalled to stop but he sped off, according to DCOP Anim’s account.

The police then followed in pursuit following which Charles Donkor opened fire on them.

In the ensuing firefight, Charles Donkor “sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital.”

Further intelligence led to the hideout of his accomplices at Dodowaa Bawalashie where another firefight occurred.

It was in this shootout Ali Abass was killed but the other suspects escaped.

The suspects are believed to be part of “notorious armed robbery syndicate operating between Tema and the Accra metropolis.”