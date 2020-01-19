Charger Limited has supported three second-cycle institutions who emerged winners of the Upper East Old skulls Reunion in the Upper East Region with an amount of GHS4, 000 to embark on development projects in their schools.

Out of Ten participating schools, the Overall winners, Bolgatanga Technical Institute, received GHS3, 000 while the First and Second Runner up Zamse Senior High Technical Institute and Gowire Senior High School received GHC500.00 respectively.

Speaking to Citi News, Chief Executive Officer of Charger Limited, Emmanuel Bortey Borketey said the package forms part of his company’s corporate social responsibility geared at supporting schools address some challenges affecting academic work.

He reiterated Charger Limited’s commitment to the development of the entertainment industry and supporting schools through sporting activities to address certain challenges confronting them.

“In the Upper East Region, we provided the University for Development Studies with dust bins to address sanitation issues in the school, supported Second runner up Ghana Most Beautiful, Wekia Danlogo with her tree-planting project in the Kassena Nankana Municipality and now the support of 3 schools to construct projects that addresses peculiar challenges of students”.

He hinted that the company will increase its sponsorship for entertainment events in 2020 and also drill boreholes for needy communities in the Upper East Region.

Coach of the Overall winning team, Bolgatanga Technical Institute, Mark Abugbire said, they were impressed with their performance and pledged to use their cash prize to support their school’s development.

“We are happy for receiving this cheque of GHC3, 000.00 and we intend to use this money to embark on constructing urinary blocks and visitors benches because our school does not have enough urinary pits for the convenience of students and we think providing this will be a great relief for the student population”.

Mr. Abugbire bemoaned the bad nature of football pitches in the region and appealed to government to rehabilitate the Bolgatanga sports stadium to unearth and harness the development of football talents in the region.

“We cannot boast of a green grass pitch or Astroturf field in the whole of Upper East Region, so the pitches we are playing in this region are very poor and this is affecting football in the region which requires government intervention.

As a region we qualified for the Ghana primer league but because we did not have a green grass football pitch we couldn’t play our matches here in the region and this translated into loss of revenue for our region and we think the government must come to our aid”.

Coordinator of Upper East Reunion Mr. Prosper Anaba said, the event achieved its purpose of uniting old students of the participating ten senior high schools in the region to explore business and employment opportunities and contribute to the development of their schools.

“So, the event is designed in such a way that, Overall winners, First and Second runner up are given funds to embark on developmental projects in their respective schools”.

He commended Charger limited for sponsoring the event and appealed to other organization to support the Upper East Reunion as a tool to address certain needs of second cycle schools in the region.