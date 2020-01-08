Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has said that 40% of patients admitted in the country’s hospitals die from “eating too much”.

The 75-year-old leader made the comments in the western region where he made a stop during his six-day walk to retrace the route his forces’ took when they seized power in 1986.

The president said many people in Uganda suffered from non-communicable diseases.

Mr Museveni has never shied from giving Ugandans health advice over the years, some of his tips include walking more and avoiding alcohol.

Last month, he said obesity was a sign of corruption.